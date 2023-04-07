Chinese premier meets European Commission president in Beijing

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Beijing on Thursday.

Li said China has always viewed and developed its relations with the European Union (EU) from a strategic and long-term perspective, supported European integration and strategic independence, and supported the EU in playing an active role in international affairs.

The two sides should remain committed to a comprehensive strategic partnership, uphold mutual respect and win-win cooperation, promote the sound and steady growth of China-EU relations, and inject more confidence and impetus into world peace and prosperity, Li said.

Noting that China and the EU share broad common interests and enjoy strong resilience and potential for bilateral cooperation, Li said China is committed to deepening reform and opening-up and promoting high-quality development, which will provide broad space for the development of companies from Europe and other countries.

He noted that China is ready to work with the EU to take the 20th anniversary of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership as a new starting point, restart exchanges at all levels, prepare for the China-EU leaders' meeting, enhance political mutual trust and map out cooperation priorities.

Von der Leyen said that China is very important to the EU and the interests of the two sides are closely intertwined.

The EU is ready to work with China to strengthen the high-level economic and trade dialogue, keep each other's markets open, deepen cooperation in such areas as economy and trade, food, healthcare, green development and intellectual property protection, and lead the international community in jointly tackling climate change and other global challenges, she said.

