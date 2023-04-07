Beijing supports EU's role in Ukraine political settlement

President Xi Jinping holds a trilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 6, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping reaffirmed China's commitment on Thursday to facilitating peace talks and a political settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying that Beijing supports the European Union in playing its role in the political settlement of the crisis and advancing efforts to build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture.

Xi made the remark during talks in Beijing with visiting French President Emmanuel Macron.

He emphasized that China's position on the Ukraine issue is consistent. "There is no panacea for defusing the crisis. It requires all parties to do their share and create conditions for a cease-fire and peace talks through a buildup of trust," Xi said.

The president said that China stands ready to issue a joint call with France for the international community to stay rational, exercise restraint and avoid taking actions that might cause the crisis to further deteriorate or even spiral out of control.

He underlined the need to strictly abide by international humanitarian law, avoid attacking civilians or civilian facilities, and protect women, children and other victims of the conflict.

Xi said the solemn pledge that nuclear weapons must not be used and nuclear wars must not be fought should be earnestly honored. He also called for opposing the use of biological weapons under any circumstances and opposing armed attacks against nuclear power plants or other civilian nuclear facilities.

He said peace talks should be resumed as soon as possible, and he called for observing the principles of the United Nations Charter, accommodating the legitimate security concerns of all parties, seeking political settlement and fostering a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture.

Xi, Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis during a trilateral meeting on Thursday.

The European leaders said that China is not the party that created the crisis and they appreciated China's efforts to advance a political settlement of the issue.

