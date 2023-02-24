Senior Chinese diplomat expounds on trip to Europe, Russia

Xinhua) 09:05, February 24, 2023

MOSCOW, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday briefed the media on his trip to Europe and Russia.

Wang has concluded his visit to France, Italy, Hungary and Russia as well as his attendance of the 59th Munich Security Conference.

During the trip, Wang said he mainly introduced China's major policies after the 20th CPC National Congress, and comprehensively expounded on the bright prospect and far-reaching impact of Chinese modernization.

On peace and security, China has proved with numerous facts that the path of peaceful development is not only feasible, but very successful, said Wang.

China stays committed to the path of peaceful development, and hopes that other countries will also join the cause, he added.

Wang said the so-called unmanned airship incident was an entirely isolated and unexpected event caused by force majeure. However, Wang added, the U.S. side ignored the basic facts, abused force, hyped the situation and smeared China.

The U.S. act did not show its power, but revealed its lack of rationality instead, Wang said.

China urges the United States to abandon its obsolete mindset of a zero-sum game, perceive China in an objective and impartial manner and return to a rational and pragmatic policy towards China, said the diplomat.

Friendship is the keynote of China's policy towards the EU with cooperation as the overall goal, Wang said.

If China and the EU choose dialogue and cooperation, bloc confrontation will be out of the question; if the two sides choose peace and stability, there will not be a new Cold War; if both sides choose opening up and win-win cooperation, global development and prosperity stand a chance, Wang said.

China and the EU should exclude external interference, properly manage differences, and enhance exchanges and cooperation to provide stability for the turbulent international situation, Wang said, adding that these efforts are also of great significance to the political settlement of the Ukraine issue.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China and Russia shoulder their due responsibility of promoting a multi-polar world and opposing unilateral and bullying actions, Wang said.

He said the results of his visit to Russia can be summarized as three points: both sides reaffirmed the goals of bilateral relations set by the two countries' heads of state, made new efforts to push ahead practical cooperation in various areas, and coordinated over regional and international issues of common concern.

On the Ukraine issue, China has, as always, firmly been standing on the side of peace and dialogue and on the right side of history, Wang said, adding that over the past year, China has actively contributed to promoting de-escalation and supporting all efforts conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis.

The crisis has occured in Europe but affected the whole world, and it should not drag on indefinitely, he said, adding that China supports Europe in playing a more active and constructive role in upholding peace and promoting talks.

He said that China is about to issue a position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, which will reiterate Beijing's consistent positions and also take into account reasonable concerns of all parities, in hope of establishing the broadest common ground of the international community on the Ukraine issue.

