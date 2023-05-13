2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship: Czech Republic vs. Slovakia

09:42, May 13, 2023

The Czech Republic's Tomas Kundratek (L) vies with Slovakia's Milos Kelemen during the Group B match between the Czech Republic and Slovakia at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Latvia, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

The Czech Republic's Jiri Smejkal (R) vies with Slovakia's Patrik Koch during the Group B match between the Czech Republic and Slovakia at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Latvia, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

Slovakia's goalkeeper Stanislav Skorvanek (L) tries to make a save during the Group B match between the Czech Republic and Slovakia at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Latvia, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

Slovakia's goalkeeper Stanislav Skorvanek (R) tries to make a save during the Group B match between the Czech Republic and Slovakia at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Latvia, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

Slovakia's players celebrate scoring during the Group B match between the Czech Republic and Slovakia at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Riga, Latvia, May 12, 2023. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

