Highlights of ice hockey women's play-off semifinal
Rebecca Johnston (L) of Canada attacks during the ice hockey women's play-off semifinal between Canada and Switzerland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Ashton Bell (R) of Canada vies with Keely Moy of Switzerland during the ice hockey women's play-off semifinal between Canada and Switzerland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Keely Moy (3rd R) of Switzerland competes during the ice hockey women's play-off semifinal between Canada and Switzerland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Goalkeeper Andrea Braendli (L) of Switzerland misses a goal during the ice hockey women's play-off semifinal between Canada and Switzerland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Athletes of Canada celebrate scoring during the ice hockey women's play-off semifinal between Canada and Switzerland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Athletes of Canada celebrate scoring during the ice hockey women's play-off semifinal between Canada and Switzerland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Photos
