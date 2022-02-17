Ice hockey women's gold medal game of Beijing 2022: Canada vs. United States

Xinhua) 15:30, February 17, 2022

Athletes of Canada celebrate scoring during the ice hockey women's gold medal game of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Athletes of Canada celebrate scoring during the ice hockey women's gold medal game of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Athletes of Canada and the United States compete during the ice hockey women's gold medal game of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Kendall Coyne Schofeild (C) of the United States competes during the ice hockey women's gold medal game of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022.

Goalkeeper Alex Cavallini of the United States competes during the ice hockey women's gold medal game of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Athletes of Canada celebrate scoring during the ice hockey women's gold medal game of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Marie-Philip Poulin (L) of Canada vies with Megan Keller of the United States during the ice hockey women's gold medal game of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Blayre Turnbull (L) of Canada controls the puck during the ice hockey women's gold medal game of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Grace Zumwinkle (L) of the United States vies with Renata Fast (C) of Canada during the ice hockey women's gold medal game of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

Claire Thompson (L) of Canada competes during the ice hockey women's gold medal game of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and the United States at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Meng Yongmin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)