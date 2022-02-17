Highlights of curling men's round robin session 12 at Beijing Winter Olympics
Kasper Wiksten (R) of Denmark competes during the curling men's round robin session 12 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Mikkel Krause of Denmark competes during the curling men's round robin session 12 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Kasper Wiksten (top) of Denmark competes during the curling men's round robin session 12 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
John Landsteiner of the United States competes during the curling men's round robin session 12 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Kasper Wiksten (C) of Denmark competes during the curling men's round robin session 12 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Matt Hamilton of the United States competes during the curling men's round robin session 12 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between the United States and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)
Mark Nichols (C) of Canada competes during the curling men's round robin session 12 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Great Britain and Canada at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Brett Gallant (C) of Canada competes during the curling men's round robin session 12 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Great Britain and Canada at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Bobby Lammie of Great Britain competes during the curling men's round robin session 12 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Great Britain and Canada at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Mark Nichols of Canada competes during the curling men's round robin session 12 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Great Britain and Canada at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)
Photos
