Cut-resistant equipment from E China's Shandong helps Olympian skaters pursue their dreams

People's Daily Online) 10:50, February 17, 2022

Chinese skaters celebrate after winning the mixed team relay final of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games not only offers a test of athletic abilities, but also the latest technology and equipment. The cut-resistant equipment provided by Shandong Jianhua Zhongxing Glove Corporation has played a vital role in Chinese athletes' pursuit of their own individual Olympic glory.

Based in Jining City, east China's Shandong Province, the company, together with China's sportswear brand Anta, has provided white gloves for China's short-track speed skating mixed team, which won gold on Feb. 5, in addition to suits for skaters. "The suit is very comfortable, and helps reduce friction. I can easily stretch my body when I accelerate. It can effectively protect the skater," said a short-track speed skater. The suit is as good as the top gear available around the world, but its cost is less than half that of foreign brands, said Chen Jianhua, chairman of the company.

Developing cut-resistant suits for short-track speed skaters was one of Shandong's preparation projects for the Beijing Winter Olympics. The company teamed up with Dai Guoliang, a PhD candidate at Peking University, and successfully developed a special material for the suits, but had some initial difficulties in cutting the material. After several trials, including using electric scissors, the team ended up applying laser cutting, which could cut the material perfectly without leaving any residual damage.

"Once put into mass production, our cut-resistant suits are expected to generate an annual sales volume of 20 million yuan (about $3.16 million)," Chen said.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)