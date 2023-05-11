Jiayu Pass scenic spot witnesses travel boom

Xinhua) 13:16, May 11, 2023

People visit the Jiayu Pass scenic spot in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 10, 2023. As a national-level cultural heritage site, the Jiayu Pass is the starting point of a section of the Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Recently, the Jiayu Pass scenic spot has attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Visitors watch a performance in the Jiayu Pass scenic spot in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 10, 2023.

Visitors ride on camels in the Jiayu Pass scenic spot in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 10, 2023.

