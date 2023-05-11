Jiayu Pass scenic spot witnesses travel boom
People visit the Jiayu Pass scenic spot in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 10, 2023. As a national-level cultural heritage site, the Jiayu Pass is the starting point of a section of the Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Recently, the Jiayu Pass scenic spot has attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Visitors watch a performance in the Jiayu Pass scenic spot in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 10, 2023. As a national-level cultural heritage site, the Jiayu Pass is the starting point of a section of the Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Recently, the Jiayu Pass scenic spot has attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
Visitors ride on camels in the Jiayu Pass scenic spot in Jiayuguan City, northwest China's Gansu Province, May 10, 2023. As a national-level cultural heritage site, the Jiayu Pass is the starting point of a section of the Great Wall built during the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Recently, the Jiayu Pass scenic spot has attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)
