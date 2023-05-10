China's Gansu sees booming green energy development

May 10

LANZHOU, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Gansu Province is seeing a new energy development boom as the country seeks to reduce carbon emissions.

As of April 30 this year, Gansu's installed power generation capacity had reached 70.71 million kW, of which the installed capacity of new energy power accounted for 53.8 percent, the State Grid Gansu Electric Power Company said on Wednesday.

In the first four months of this year, total electricity generation in the province reached 65.7 billion kWh, of which the new energy power generation output accounted for more than 30 percent at 20.6 billion kWh, the company added.

Gansu, rich in wind and solar energy resources, has stepped up new energy development in recent years.

Since 2021, the installed power generation capacity of new energy projects has increased by 14.37 million kW, accounting for around 99 percent of the province's total newly installed power generation capacity.

In 2023, Gansu will increase the installed capacity of new energy power connected to China's grid network by 12 million kW.

