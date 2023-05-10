Xi sends condolences over flood deaths in Rwanda

09:06, May 10, 2023 By MO JINGXI ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Photo taken on May 4, 2023 shows houses damaged in flash floods and landslides in Rubavu District, Western Province, Rwanda. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping has expressed condolences over the disastrous heavy rains across Rwanda, voicing his confidence that the African country will overcome the difficulties and rebuild its homeland.

Xi made the remarks in a message of condolence sent to Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Monday.

Recent floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Rwanda have claimed the lives of at least 131 people, injured many others and damaged public infrastructure, Kagame's office said on Saturday.

In his message, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, mourned the dead and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, the injured and affected people.

It is believed that Rwanda will surely overcome the difficulties and rebuild its homeland, he said.

At a news conference on Saturday, Rwandan ministers in charge of emergency services, infrastructure and local government, and the national police spokesperson said dedicated teams were on site, providing the necessary assistance to affected residents as the government worked on long-term solutions.

The government has provided proper burials for the 131 people who died and distributed relief support to affected residents. It has also been working on evacuating and temporarily relocating residents from affected and high-risk areas as the rains continue.

The Rwandan government will also put over 110 billion Rwandan francs ($98.5 million) toward rebuilding public infrastructure affected by the floods and landslides.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)