Post-00s shows patriotism with skillsets, devotion, and diligence

People's Daily Online) 13:27, May 06, 2023

Jiang Hao, post-00s, is a teacher at Tieling Technician College in northeast China’s Liaoning Province.

Jiang attended the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition and won the gold medal of the industrial control contest with a combination of both hardware and software.

It took Jiang Hao 17 hours and 30 minutes to win the final championship, but behind that achievement were efforts day in and day out for the past seven years.

Jiang’s idol is Fang Wenmo, a well-known Chinese technician who devoted himself to fighter jet manufacturing. Fang’s deeds motivated Jiang to serve the country with the skills he learned.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)