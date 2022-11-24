Chinese technicians compete in WorldSkills Competition in Austria

SALZBURG, Austria, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Eight Chinese technicians are competing in the final leg of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, which kicked off here on Wednesday.

The event in Salzburg, which will run until Nov. 28, has drawn some 100 contestants from around the world. They will compete in seven categories: electrical installations, industrial control, bricklaying, concrete construction work, heavy vehicle technology, freight forwarding and chemical laboratory technology.

The Chinese competitors will participate in all seven categories.

Jiang Yuhe, a Chinese contestant to compete in chemical laboratory technology, said on the sidelines of Wednesday's opening ceremony that she had been working very hard in preparation for the competition and she hoped to perform well in Salzburg.

The WorldSkills Competition is a global professional skills promotion event dubbed "Olympics for technicians" worldwide. It has held special-edition contests in 15 countries between September and November, covering 62 categories of skills.

China has won 15 gold medals, three silvers, three bronzes and five winning prizes in the previous legs of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition.

