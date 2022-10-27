College student from China's Zhejiang takes gold at WorldSkills Competition 2022

People's Daily Online) 09:44, October 27, 2022

Ma Hongda, a 22-year-old man from east China's Zhejiang Province, has been crowned champion in the Plastering and Drywall Systems of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition in France, which was held from Oct. 19 to 22 in the city of Bordeaux. The gold medal is also the first ever won by a Chinese person in this field.

(Photo/Qianjiang Evening News)

"I'm very honored to be able to represent my country in the competition. As a gold medalist, I've won glory for the country," said Ma, who attributed his success to the joints efforts of all his team members.

The WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition is scheduled to run from mid-September to late November 2022 in 15 countries. China has sent 36 contestants to compete in 34 matches.

The Plastering and Drywall Systems tested contestants' skills in building, improving and decorating lightweight drywalls through the application of various technologies, including building metal framing and installing plasterboards, using heat and sound insulation materials, plastering, making and installing decorative mouldings, as well as artistic innovations.

(Photo/Qianjiang Evening News)

Errors made in the vertical and horizontal dimensions should not be larger than 1 millimeter, Ma said, adding that contestants were allowed to use different methods to complete their designs, and would always encounter various difficulties in implementing their respective construction plans no matter which method they chose.

"Previously, I could never imagine that the role of a plasterer could be reflected through this international competition," said Ma, a student from Zhejiang Construction Technician College (ZCTC), which is located in Hangzhou, capital city of Zhejiang Province.

Before taking part in the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, Ma had trained at the ZCTC training base, which had been specially set up for the WorldSkills Competition.

Ma came third in a national competition held to select qualified candidates for the Chinese team for the 45th World Skills Competition held in Kazan, Russia. He was present at that competition but didn't take part.

(Photo/Qianjiang Evening News)

The young man said the competition provided a valuable opportunity for Chinese contestants to exchange skills with their international counterparts. After that event, Ma worked even harder to hone his skills.

While preparing for the WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition, Ma would always arrive at the training room at 8 a.m. and practice for at least 7 hours a day.

In summer, he always brought several training suits with him during training as he would become soaked in sweat after intensive practice. Because of his hard practice, Ma would wear out a pair of steel toe-capped boots in just two months, when their lifespan in normal circumstances is one year. In order to read technical materials in English more easily, Ma also worked hard to improve his English proficiency.

The ZCTC training base has 18 instructors, whose average age is 35 years. Students from the college have won two gold medals, a silver medal and an outstanding skills performance award at the 44th WorldSkills Competition, the 45th WorldSkills Competition and at the ongoing WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition.

(Photo/Qianjiang Evening News)

(Photo/Qianjiang Evening News)

(Photo/Qianjiang Evening News)

