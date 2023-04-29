Zhejiang Lions edges defending champions Liaoning to tie CBA semifinals

Xinhua) 11:17, April 29, 2023

Dezmine Wells (L) of Zhejiang Lions competes during the semifinal match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Zhejiang Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league 2022-2023 season playoffs, in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- The Zhejiang Lions overcame the Liaoning Flying Leopards 99-94 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) semifinals here on Friday to tie the best-of-five series 1-1.

Zhejiang's Sun Minghui scored 27 points with seven 3-pointers while Dez Wells had a game-high 28 points. Liaoning's star guard Zhao Jiwei, who pocketed 29 points in Game 1, only scored seven points.

Zhejiang opened the game with an 18-6 run as Sun buried three 3-pointers. Liaoning still lost their scoring rhythm in the second quarter, trailing by seven points at the intermission.

Zhang Zhenlin's 3-pointer helped Liaoning tie it at 57-57 midway through the third quarter, but Sun scored five points in a row to rebuild the lead for Zhengjiang.

Liaoning took the lead for a brief period in the fourth before Wells led Zhejiang to quickly regain the lead. With Sun hitting a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left, Zhejiang kept the upper hand and eased to the victory.

Zhejiang will take on Liaoning for Game 3 of the semifinals at home on next Monday.

Dezmine Wells (R) of Zhejiang Lions competes during the semifinal match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Zhejiang Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league 2022-2023 season playoffs, in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Kyle Wiltjer (R) of Zhejiang Lions celebrates scoring with teammate Dezmine Wells during the semifinal match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Zhejiang Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league 2022-2023 season playoffs, in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Dezmine Wells (L) of Zhejiang Lions competes during the semifinal match between Liaoning Flying Leopards and Zhejiang Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league 2022-2023 season playoffs, in Shenyang of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

