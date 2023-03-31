CBA league: Shanxi Loongs vs. Liaoning Flying Leopards

Xinhua) 09:37, March 31, 2023

Eric Moreland (L) of Liaoning Flying Leopards goes for a basket during the 40th round match between Shanxi Loongs and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Guo Ailun (L) of Liaoning Flying Leopards vies with Kay Felder of Shanxi Loongs during the 40th round match between Shanxi Loongs and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Eric Moreland of Liaoning Flying Leopards passes the ball during the 40th round match between Shanxi Loongs and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Eric Moreland of Liaoning Flying Leopards goes for a basket during the 40th round match between Shanxi Loongs and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Guo Ailun (C) of Liaoning Flying Leopards vies with Kay Felder (Front R) of Shanxi Loongs during the 40th round match between Shanxi Loongs and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

Kay Felder (L) of Shanxi Loongs shoots during the 40th round match between Shanxi Loongs and Liaoning Flying Leopards at 2022-2023 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Taiyuan, capital of north China's Shanxi Province, March 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)

