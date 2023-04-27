Xi's message 'significant' to Bangladesh

08:49, April 27, 2023 By XU WEIWEI in Hong Kong ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Experts see remarks as a way forward to strengthen relations with China

Chinese President Xi Jinping's congratulatory message to Bangladesh's new president points the way forward for the two countries to further enhance long-standing ties and boost trade, investment and cultural exchanges, academics and business leaders from Bangladesh said.

President Xi on Monday congratulated Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu on his inauguration as president of the People's Republic of Bangladesh. In the message, he expressed his readiness to carry forward the bilateral traditional friendship and promote the high-quality building of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The message by the Chinese president is "highly significant" because China remains both an important strategic partner as well as a large trading partner for Bangladesh, said Fakhrul Islam Babu, founder and general secretary of the China-Bangladesh Friendship Center.

"The message (of President Xi) at this very moment carries a huge impact in the backdrop of the polarization of international politics, and it would be a good inspiration to the Bangladesh government and its new president to move further forward to enhancing the partnership with China," he noted.

He said he believes that both governments will work together toward harmony, peace and prosperity. "Bangladesh is always very happy to work with China in terms of the international politics and the geopolitics."

China and Bangladesh have been maintaining great relationships for over four decades. China has been contributing significantly to the infrastructure development of Bangladesh, said Syed M. Mohiuddin Mohi, president of the Bangladesh Association of Hong Kong.

President Xi's message to the Bangladeshi president "is very important to strengthen the friendship between the countries to bring benefits to both sides in all aspects", he said.

Md Rabiul Islam, associate professor at the Department of Law and Justice at Jahangirnagar University in Dhaka, Bangladesh, said that the Bangladeshi people saw in the local media, including TV, radio and newspapers, that the Chinese president had already congratulated the newly elected president, which is of course, good news for Bangladesh.

"Indeed, we can say that China and Bangladesh have a solid relationship," he said. "And of course, China is the biggest foreign investor in Bangladesh and a great deal of Bangladeshi infrastructure development is done by the Chinese government."

Islam mentioned that it is important that his country has already joined the Belt and Road Initiative. Citing the example of the national pride of Bangladesh, the China-made Padma Bridge, the longest bridge over River Padma that opened in June 2022, he continued that many Chinese engineers in Bangladesh are working hard to promote economic growth.

Sharmin Akhter, deputy chief executive officer at City Hong Kong Limited, and a Bangladeshi banker living in Hong Kong for years, said China has always been a good friend of Bangladesh, and the friendship has been growing in recent times.

Important partner

"Most importantly, the remark (of Xi) shows how China sees Bangladesh as an important partner in the Belt and Road Initiative. It also indicates an existing warm relationship between two countries," she said. "I also hope that this grows into such a stature that this will help people of the two countries and reduce the existing trade gaps."

On April 25, the 52nd Independence and National Day of Bangladesh, a cocktail reception was held in Hong Kong. Consul General of the People's Republic of Bangladesh in Hong Kong Israt Ara, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, and Deputy Commissioner Pan Yundong of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region attended the event.

In his address, Lee said Bangladesh has long been an important participant in the Belt and Road Initiative. "China has become Bangladesh's biggest trading partner and the cooperation between the two countries in various fields has advanced smoothly, to the benefit of the two peoples," said Lee.

