Chinese president calls for int'l data cooperation

April 25, 2023

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to deepen international data cooperation with other countries within the framework of the Global Development Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi's remarks were made in a congratulatory message to the 4th United Nations World Data Forum in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, scheduled from April 24 to 27.

Xi said sustainable development is the inevitable choice for the prosperity and progress of human society, and achieving strong, green, and healthy global development is the common aspiration of people around the world.

China supports and implements the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and adheres to a new philosophy of innovative, coordinated, green, open, and shared development, Xi said.

He said China constantly improves digital infrastructure, strengthens data and statistical capacity building, and actively shares its practice and experience in monitoring the Sustainable Development Goals.

China will work with other countries to help promote the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development through "data governance," build an open and win-win international cooperation in the data field, and promote common development and progress of all countries, Xi said.

The forum is organized by the United Nations and co-hosted by the National Bureau of Statistics and the government of Zhejiang Province.

