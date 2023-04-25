Home>>
Xi sends congratulatory letter to General Assembly of Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia
(Xinhua) 10:37, April 25, 2023
BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the General Assembly of the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia on Tuesday.
