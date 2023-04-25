Chinese president receives credentials of 70 ambassadors

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after receiving the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday received the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The ambassadors were Tuvshin Badral from Mongolia, Anyin Choo from Guyana, Hallam Henry from Barbados, Aldonov F. Alvarez from El Salvador, Andreas Riecken from Austria, Thorir Ibsen from Iceland, Jesus Seade from Mexico, Leena-Kaisa Mikkola from Finland, Marie-Pascale Boisson from Monaco, Anne Lafortune from Seychelles, Winfred N.O. Hammond from Ghana, Mohamed Ghassan Mohamed Adnan Shaikho from Bahrain, Charif Maoulana from the Comoros, Analisa Low from Trinidad and Tobago, Allan Joseph Chintedza from Malawi, Hassane Rabehi from Algeria, Maja Stefanovic from Serbia, Farhod Arziev from Uzbekistan, Balumuene Nkuna F. from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Robert Nicholas Burns from the United States, Pradeep Kumar Rawat from India, David Ateti Teaabo from Kiribati, Mohammed Al-Maitami from Yemen, Nuryshev Shakhrat from Kazakhstan, Giuseppe Yoffreda from Venezuela, Mhd. Hasanein Khaddam from Syria, Garba Seyni from Niger, Patricia Hildegard Flor from Germany, Luamanuvae A. Mariner from Samoa, Abdulrahman Ahmad Al-Harbi from Saudi Arabia, Chung Jae-Ho from the Republic of Korea, Bishnu Pukar Shrestha from Nepal, Ibrahima Sory Sylla from Senegal, Nyanga Jacques Jean L. from the Republic of the Congo, Marcos Galvao from Brazil, Oliver Wonekha from Uganda, Monday Semaya Kenneth Kumba from South Sudan, Martha Mavrommati from Cyprus, Kenneth Sentle Rabale from Lesotho, Juerg Burri from Switzerland, Paulette Bethel from the Bahamas, Hannes Hanso from Estonia, Assem Hanafi from Egypt, Omer Mohamed Ahmed Siddig from Sudan, Morgulov Igor from Russia, Jennifer May from Canada, Paulo Jorge Nascimento from Portugal, Batlang Serema from Botswana, Md. Jashim Uddin from Bangladesh, Musaeva Aktilek from Kyrgyzstan, Peter Lizak from Slovakia, Grahame Robert Morton from New Zealand, Tin Maung Swe from Myanmar, Evgenios Kalpyris from Greece, Arlindo Do Rosario from Cabo Verde, Aminata Koita from Guinea, John Busuttil from Malta, Mauricio Hurtado from Chile, Pick Fung Ho-Chong from Suriname, Jaime A. FlorCruz from the Philippines, Sergio Cabrera Cardenas from Colombia, Tefera Derbew Yimam from Ethiopia, Bertrand Lortholary from France, Marco Vinicio Balarezo Lizarzaburu from Peru, Ismail Hakki Musa from Turkey, Dennis Nai N.Y. from Vanuatu, Telesphore Irambona from Burundi, Allah-Maye Halina from Chad, Dario Galassi from San Marino, and Jorge Toledo Albinana from the European Union.

Xi also received Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Zhang Ming.

Extending his welcome to the ambassadors, Xi asked them to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to their state leaders, organization leaders and the peoples.

China is ready to deepen friendship and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with people of other countries on the basis of equality and mutual benefit and push forward bilateral relations, Xi noted, adding that it is hoped that ambassadors will have a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of China and serve as envoys of friendship and bridges of cooperation. The Chinese government will provide support and convenience for ambassadors to perform their duties.

Over the past three years, China has come a long way in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by putting people and life first. In this process, China has received sincere help from many countries and peoples. China has also taken concrete actions to fully support the global fight against COVID-19, worked with other countries to implement the vision of building a global community of health for all, and strengthened the bond of mutual assistance and shared destiny, Xi said.

China has embarked on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects, and will promote national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization, Xi said.

China will stay committed to the path of peaceful development, adhere to the national policy of opening-up, firmly pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening-up, and create more opportunities for the world through its own development, Xi noted.

Xi said China is willing to work with the international community to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, advocate the common values of humanity, promote mutual understanding and amity among people of all countries, jointly cope with various global challenges, and make continuous progress towards building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech after receiving the credentials of 70 ambassadors to China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2023.

