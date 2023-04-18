Mexican president accuses U.S. of "abusive, arrogant interference"

Xinhua) 17:04, April 18, 2023

MEXICO CITY, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday accused the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of overstepping its boundaries in its alleged scheme to infiltrate the Sinaloa Cartel without prior authorization from Mexican officials.

The act constituted "an abusive and arrogant interference that should not be accepted under any circumstances," he said at a press conference.

It is unacceptable for foreign agents to "spy" in Mexico, said Lopez Obrador, calling on U.S. authorities to change tack and opt for cooperation.

Washington should also revise its drug abuse prevention strategies so as to address the causes of addiction, especially among youths, Lopez Obrador said.

Mexico is working to combat the drug cartels, but criminal organizations also operate in the United States, he said.

"It is important to clarify these matters because they (the United States) have a serious problem due to drug use," Lopez Obrador added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)