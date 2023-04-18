Democracy for Black Americans further undermined: report

Xinhua) 14:28, April 18, 2023

NEW YORK, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Democracy for Black Americans is under attack in the United States, according to a report released on Saturday by the National Urban League.

The organization's annual State of Black America report draws on data and surveys from a number of organizations, including the UCLA Law School, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League.

In recent years, there has been an increase in hate crimes and efforts to change classroom curriculums, attempts to make voting more difficult and extremist views being normalized in politics, the military and law enforcement, the collective findings revealed.

"We see a very clear and concerning threat to America and a disproportionate impact on Black Americans," said Rachel Carroll Rivas, deputy director of research with the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project.

