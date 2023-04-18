U.S. family of victim, survivors of mass shooting file lawsuit against gun magazine manufacturers, distributor: CNN

Xinhua) 13:44, April 18, 2023

NEW YORK, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The family of a victim and several survivors of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, U.S. state of Indiana, filed a lawsuit against companies involved in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of the high capacity magazine used by the gunman who killed eight people and injured several others in 2021, reported CNN over the weekend.

The federal lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the Western District of New York, targets a gun distributor and magazine manufacturers, and alleges the companies recklessly marketed and sold their products to impulsive young men at risk of violence, according to the report.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday on behalf of the estate of Jaswinder Singh, who was killed during the shooting, Harpreet Singh, who was injured, and his wife Dilpreet Kaur, and Lakhwinder Kaur, who was also injured in the attack. They are each seeking at least 75,000 U.S. dollars from the lawsuit and are asking for a jury trial, according to the complaint.

"The lawsuit targets American Tactical Inc., an American firearms importer, manufacturer and seller, along with the company's president and the director of marketing and purchasing. Schmeisser GmbH, a German firearms manufacturer; and 365 Plus d.o.o., a Slovenian company that designs, produces and distributes firearms accessories and other tactical equipment are also listed as defendants," said the report.

The three companies were involved in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of the 60-round high-capacity magazines that "have been used repeatedly to slaughter and terrorize Americans in horrific mass shootings since long before April 2021," the lawsuit said.

