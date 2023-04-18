U.S. needs to address cancer health equity to reduce mortality by 50 pct in 25 years: study

Xinhua, April 18, 2023

LOS ANGELES, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The Untied States needs to address cancer health equity and increase access to interventions preventing common causes of cancer death, in order to reach the national goal of reducing cancer death rate by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years, according to a study published on Monday.

In February 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden set a new goal to reduce age-standardized cancer mortality rates by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years in the United States.

The study, published Monday in Cancer Discovery, estimated trends in U.S. cancer mortality during 2000 to 2019 for all cancers and the six leading types -- lung, colorectum, pancreas, breast, prostate, and liver.

The study by researchers at the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) found cancer death rates overall declined by 1.4 percent per year from 2000 to 2015, accelerating to 2.3 percent per year during 2016 to 2019, driven by strong declines in lung cancer mortality.

Recent declines in colorectal and breast cancer death rates also contributed, the study suggested.

However, trends for other cancer types were less promising. To achieve the goal, progress against lung, colorectal, and breast cancer deaths needs to be maintained and accelerated, and new strategies for prostate, liver, pancreatic, and other cancers are needed, said the study.

The opportunities outlined in the study include further reducing the prevalence of cigarette smoking and use of other tobacco products, increasing the use of colonoscopy for prevention and early detection of colorectal cancer, increasing the use of hormone therapy to prevent and treat breast cancer, and increasing detection and treatment of hepatitis B and hepatitis C viral infections to reduce the risk of liver cancer.

"Achieving a 50 percent reduction in cancer mortality in 25 years will be impossible without addressing cancer health equity," said NCI Director Monica M. Bertagnolli. "For several of the strategies highlighted in this study, improving access is critical."

