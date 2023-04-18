Video shows U.S. police at wrong residence before shooting homeowner: media

Xinhua) 14:19, April 18, 2023

DOHA, April 17 (Xinhua) -- An American man was shot dead on April 5 by police officers responding to a domestic violence report but mistakenly arriving at the wrong house, Al-Jazeera said on Sunday.

Robert Dotson, 52-year-old, was shot dead at his door in Farmington city in the southwestern United States, the media outlet, based in Doha, Qatar, reported.

Newly released body camera footage of the April 5 shooting reveals that the police officers had realized they were at the wrong address just moments before the front door opened, and they fatally shot the armed homeowner, as per the report from Al Jazeera.

"We wish to express our condolences to the Dotson family, and as your chief of police, I wish to convey how very sorry I am that this tragedy occurred," local police chief Steven Hebbe said in a statement, according to the report.

The officers involved have not been identified by the police, and they have been placed on paid leave while the state police investigate the incident, it said.

According to the data from the Gun Violence Archive, there were approximately 44,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, it said.

This year alone, 14 people in New Mexico were shot or killed in what the archive categorizes as "officer-involved incidents," it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)