People protest for ban on assault weapons in Washington

Xinhua) 14:49, April 18, 2023

People march to the Capitol to protest for a ban on assault weapons, in Washington, D.C., the United States, on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

Four people were killed and at least 28 others injured in a shooting at a birthday party on Saturday night in the small Alabama town of Dadeville, the United States, authorities said Sunday. This incident took the United States to a bleak milestone of more than 160 mass shootings so far this year, with 12,277 deaths from gun violence, according to a database run by the nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive.

People display photos of victims of gun violence during a march to the Capitol to protest for a ban on assault weapons, in Washington, D.C., the United States, on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)

