Fascinating Chinese cultural elements on marathon medals

People's Daily Online) 14:05, April 11, 2023

Marathon running has exploded in popularity across China in recent years. As more and more people take part in various marathons around the country, Chinese cultural elements used in the medals for these events are gaining increasing attention.

Ingeniously designed marathon medals featuring traditional Chinese culture not only represent recognition of participants' performances, but also serve as a name card of the cities hosting marathon events.

1. Suzhou 2023 Marathon

Photo shows the medal for Suzhou 2023 Marathon. (Photo/Official WeChat account for marathon events in Suzhou)

The medal for the Suzhou 2023 Marathon held in Suzhou city, east China's Jiangsu Province, on March 26, 2023 blends the city’s traditional Chinese style with its modern charm. The medal’s basic design was inspired by the classical begonia-shaped windows of ancient gardens in Suzhou, while the ripple-like patterns on it are illustrations depicting the famous Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal.

2. 2022 Beike Beijing Marathon

Photo shows the finisher's medal for the 2022 Beike Beijing Marathon. (Photo/Screenshot from Beijing-marathon.com)

The finisher's medal for the 2022 Beike Beijing Marathon held in Beijing on Nov. 6, 2022 features the Tian'anmen Rostrum, the landmark at the starting point of the marathon. One of the design’s highlights are the doors - both they and the gateway can be opened and closed manually. Opening the doors reveals the calligraphic work "Beijing Marathon" . The two lifelike dragons twined around columns on either side of the gate make the design even more imposing.

3. 2022 Wuxi Marathon

The obverse of the medal for 2022 Wuxi Marathon. (Photo/Wuximarathon.com)

The reverse of the medal for 2022 Wuxi Marathon. (Photo/Wuximarathon.com)

The hollow in the upper half of the obverse of the medal for the 2022 Wuxi Marathon held in Wuxi city, east China's Jiangsu Province, resembles a pool of crystal-clear water. On its surface float wide lotus leaves and cherry blossoms. The reverse of the medal is engraved with a phoenix, inspired by the jade phoenix cultural relic unearthed in Wuxi, which dates back to the Warring States Period (475 BC - 221 BC).

4. 2022 Chengdu Marathon

Photo shows the finisher's medal for 2022 Chengdu Marathon. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

The finisher's medal for the 2022 Chengdu Marathon held in November 2022 in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, uses the traditional Chinese folk art of paper-cutting to create a sense of depth.

5. 2021 Yellow River Estuary (Dongying) Marathon

The finisher's medal for 2021 Yellow River Estuary (Dongying) Marathon. (Photo/Official WeChat account for Yellow River Estuary [Dongying] Marathon)

The specially shaped finisher's medal for the 2021 Yellow River Estuary (Dongying) Marathon, which was held in Dongying city, east China's Shandong Province, in October 2021, was designed to resemble the dynamic waters of the Yellow River and its estuary. The wetland and oil field elements on the obverse of the medal represent the characteristics of Dongying, while the flying birds connote a harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

6. 2020 Guangzhou Marathon

The finisher's medal for 2020 Guangzhou Marathon. (Photo/Guangzhou-marathon.com)

The 2020 Guangzhou Marathon was held in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, on Dec. 13, 2020. The main element of the design of the finisher's medal for the event is the lion dance. A typical cultural element in southern China, the lion dance conveys the idea of making unremitting efforts to improve oneself. The wave-shaped strips at the edge of the medal denote runners braving difficulties on their way toward the finish line.

7. Sleemon Shaoxing Marathon 2020

Photo shows the finisher's medals for Sleemon Shaoxing Marathon 2020. (Photo/Shaoxing.com.cn)

The shape of the finisher's medals for the Sleemon Shaoxing Marathon 2020, which was held in Shaoxing, east China's Zhejiang Province, in November 2020, combines the shapes of the official's hat worn by ancient Chinese thinker Wang Yangming and a bronze mirror, a popular object in ancient China.

8. 2019 Lanzhou International Marathon

Photo shows the finisher's medal for 2019 Lanzhou International Marathon. (Photo/Official WeChat account for marathon events in Lanzhou)

The design of the finisher's medal for the 2019 Lanzhou International Marathon, which was held in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, on June 2, 2019, was inspired by the city’s traditional waterwheels. The patterns on the outer ring of the medal represent painted pottery excavated in Majiayao village in Gansu, while the rotatable inner ring resembles the waterwheels of Lanzhou. Finally, the spindrift-shaped patterns at the bottom of the medal symbolize the enduring culture of the Yellow River.

9. 2019 Yangzhou Jianzhen International Half Marathon

The finisher's medal for 2019 Yangzhou Jianzhen International Half Marathon. (Photo/WeChat account for marathon events in Yangzhou)

The finisher's medal for the 2019 Yangzhou Jianzhen International Half Marathon held in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, on April 21, 2019 is covered with sculpted reliefs featuring Wanfu Bridge, one of the city’s landmarks. The patterns on the bottom half of the obverse of the medal resemble the bridge’s fan-shaped facade, while the reverse is embellished with ripple-shaped patterns symbolizing the flowing water of the Yangzhou section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal.

10. 2017 Hangzhou Marathon

Photo shows the medal for 2017 Hangzhou Marathon. (Photo/WeChat account for marathon events in Hangzhou)

The 2017 Hangzhou Marathon was held in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang Province, in November 2017. The obverse of the medal features a specially designed seal engraved with Chinese seal characters that read "2017 Hangzhou Marathon". The medal can also function as a real seal. The special design has given it high artistic value and made it very collectible.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)