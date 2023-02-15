2023 Yangling Marathon set for April

XI'AN, China, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Yangling Marathon will be held on April 9 in Shaanxi Province, organizers said on Tuesday.

The Yangling Marathon first took place in 2015 in Yangling, an agricultural hi-tech industrial demonstration zone in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, with 18,000 runners from China taking part in the last edition in 2021.

After the cancelation in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2023 edition will again feature 18,000 runners with a full marathon, a half marathon and a 5km race, said the organizing committee.

According to the organizer's media release, all runners who had secured positions in 2022 will be able to compete at the 2023 edition, after paying the registration fee from February 17 to 22.

Based on the registration situation, the organizer will later decide whether to open the second registration session.

