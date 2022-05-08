Languages

Highlights of Nairobi City Marathon in Kenya

(Xinhua) 19:33, May 08, 2022

　　Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Photo by John Okoyo/Xinhua)

　　Chinese contestants pose for a group photo before the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

　　Runners participate in the half marathon during the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

　　Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

　　Runners participate in the half marathon during the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

　　Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Photo by John Okoyo/Xinhua)

　　Runners take a group photo before the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

　　Brimin Misoi, the marathon winner, crosses the finish line during the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Zhuoqun)

　　Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Photo by John Okoyo/Xinhua)

　　Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

　　Runners pose for photos while participating in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Photo by John Okoyo/Xinhua)

