Highlights of Nairobi City Marathon in Kenya

Xinhua) 19:33, May 08, 2022

Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Photo by John Okoyo/Xinhua)

Chinese contestants pose for a group photo before the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Runners participate in the half marathon during the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Runners participate in the half marathon during the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Photo by John Okoyo/Xinhua)

Runners take a group photo before the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Brimin Misoi, the marathon winner, crosses the finish line during the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Zhuoqun)

Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Photo by John Okoyo/Xinhua)

Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

Runners pose for photos while participating in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Photo by John Okoyo/Xinhua)

