Highlights of Nairobi City Marathon in Kenya
Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Photo by John Okoyo/Xinhua)
Chinese contestants pose for a group photo before the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)
Runners participate in the half marathon during the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)
Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)
Runners participate in the half marathon during the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)
Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Photo by John Okoyo/Xinhua)
Runners take a group photo before the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)
Brimin Misoi, the marathon winner, crosses the finish line during the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Zhuoqun)
Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Photo by John Okoyo/Xinhua)
Runners participate in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)
Runners pose for photos while participating in the Nairobi City Marathon in Nairobi, Kenya, May 8, 2022. (Photo by John Okoyo/Xinhua)
