Guilin Marathon to be held on Dec. 27

The 2020 Guilin Marathon will be held on December 27 in the picturesque city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to the local sports bureau.

Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, participants for this year's marathon will be capped at 10,000, down 66 percent year-on-year from the 2019 edition.

This year's event will feature a full marathon, a half marathon and a mini marathon, with 3,500, 4,000, 2,500 runners in each race respectively.

The route will pass through some of Guilin's most famous scenic areas, such as Xiangshan, Shuangta Park and Qixing Park.

First run in 2016, the Guilin Marathon was promoted to a Bronze Label Race by World Athletics earlier this year, being the first Bronze Label event in Guangxi.