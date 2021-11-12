Home>>
Changsha Marathon 2021 to be held online due to COVID-19
CHANGSHA, China, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Changsha Marathon 2021, originally scheduled for Saturday in Changsha of central China's Hunan Province, is to be held online for the second consecutive year due to COVID-19, the organizing committee announced on Friday.
Information about the online race, with a new date yet to be determined, will be released through the Changsha Marathon official website.
The Changsha Marathon was upgraded to a World Athletics Silver Label road race earlier last year. The online race of 2020 Changsha Marathon attracted more than 180,000 runners globally.
