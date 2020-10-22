Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
2020 Shanghai International Marathon opens for application

(Xinhua)    11:27, October 22, 2020

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 2020 Shanghai International Marathon, which is to be held on November 29, has opened for applications, the organizers announced here on Wednesday.

According to the organizers, the application will be available from 2 p.m., October 21 to 5 p.m., October 24. The result of draw will be released on October 27.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will only include the full marathon, while the 10km and 5.5km fitness runs will be cancelled. The number of participants will be reduced from 38,000 to 9,000, who are required to keep social distance during the race.

This year's route starts from the Bund Bull Square and ends at the West Bund Art Center, which covers famous scenic spots in Shanghai including People's Square, Nanjing Road and Jing'an Temple.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Shanghai International Marathon was listed as a Platinum Label Road Race by the World Athletics in March.

