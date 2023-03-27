Chinese runners sweep half-marathon at SCO Kunming Marathon

March 27, 2023

KUNMING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Christopher Kipruto Cheruiyot from Kenya won the men's marathon race and Sadiya Awel Shure from Ethiopia won the women's title at the 2022 SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Kunming International Marathon in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Sunday.

Cheruiyot crossed the line first in two hours 16 minutes and 58 seconds, 63 seconds ahead of compatriot Michael Kimani Kamau to win the Silver Label race. Ethiopia's Aschalew Biru Hunde won the bronze in 2:19:00.

Sadiya Awel Shure led the podium sweep for Ethiopia in the women's marathon, finishing in 2:34:49. Hawi Megerssa Regassa and Seada Kedir Adilo finished second and third.

Chinese runners swept titles in half-marathon as He Yingbing won the men's half-marathon in 1:08:35, while Luo Xia triumphed in the women's category in 1:17:42.

About 15,000 runners from 18 countries and regions took part in the event, which featured marathon, half-marathon, 5km SCO run and 2.023km SCO family fun run according to the organizing committee.

