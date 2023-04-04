Citizens buy fresh flowers at Asia's largest flower market in SW China

People's Daily Online) 11:20, April 04, 2023

Photo shows the Dounan Flower Market in Kunming city, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Cheng Hao/People's Daily Online)

Boasting a wide variety of fresh-cut flowers, Dounan Flower Market in Kunming city, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, sees a continuous stream of visitors.

Data showed that the market is the largest fresh-cut flower trading market in Asia and the second largest in the world. More than 80 percent of the fresh-cut flowers produced in Yunnan are traded at the market, which accounts for more than 70 percent of the fresh-cut flower market in China, and exports flowers to more than 50 countries and regions around the world.

Every seven out of 10 roses on China's flower market are from the Dounan Flower Market.

