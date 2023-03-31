Home>>
China launches four Earth-observation satellites
(Ecns.cn) 13:38, March 31, 2023
A Long March 2D carrier rocket carrying the PIESAT-1 constellation blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, March 30, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zheng Bin)
They will mainly provide commercial remote-sensing data services.
