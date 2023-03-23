China launches four meteorological satellites

Satellites belonging to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation are launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, March 22, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China successfully sent four meteorological satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday.

The satellites, belonging to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 5:09 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit.

They will be mainly used to provide commercial meteorological data services.

It was the 19th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A rockets.

