Cruise tourism gathers speed in Qingdao

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:12, March 29, 2023

A cruise ship is seen along the Fushan Bay of Qingdao, Shandong province, March 27, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

As the peak season of tourism in Qingdao, Shandong province, approaches, cruise tourism is witnessing a resurgence and bringing convenience and new experiences to residents and tourists.

The city has opened seven core ship routes, with another five under preparation to meet demands of group and individual travel.

