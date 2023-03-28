China to promote high-quality development of online tourism

Xinhua) 09:42, March 28, 2023

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China will strengthen the management of the online tourism market to promote its high-quality development, per a guideline released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Efforts will be made to improve the protection of tourists' sensitive personal information, and to avoid acts that infringe on the rights and interests of tourists, such as big data-enabled price discrimination and false advertising, according to the guideline.

It calls for the full implementation of policies on tax and fee cuts in the tourism sector and encourages financial institutions to increase their effective credit supply for business entities engaging in online tourism.

It also notes that China will strengthen the supervision and inspection of the online tourism market.

