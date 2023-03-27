China's midfielder Wu boosts Canberra United closer to Australian league finals

Xinhua) 10:34, March 27, 2023

CANBERRA, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's midfielder Wu Chengshu struck a long-distance goal on Saturday to help Canberra United stun the top-placed Western United 3-0 in the 2022-2023 season of women's A-League.

Hailed by the Australian capital club as "her most productive afternoon in Canberra colors," Wu, on the edge of the penalty area, controlled the ball well and unleashed a fierce low drive through a crowded penalty area following a corner and a goalmouth scramble, sealing the 3-0 victory in the 74th minute for the away side in Melbourne.

With one match left in the regular season, the win means Canberra United's hopes of a top-four place and keeps the club's hope for a spot at the end-of-season finals alive, as the club temporarily moves above the fifth-placed Melbourne Victory by one point.

Wu's second league goal since joining Canberra United in November was only one part of "her most productive afternoon" after Wu provided a key pass in the build-up to Milivojevic's second goal.

"It has been a long time since the first goal. I am really looking forward to this second goal," Wu told Xinhua.

"Our goal in the last (regular season) match is to win. We don't care about other things, just to play our own game."

Usually playing as a wide midfielder, Wu has emerged as a major attacking force for China's national team, scoring the first goal against Japan in the Asian Cup semifinal in 2022.

Since joining Australia's top-division women's soccer league, Wu has been deployed as a defensive midfielder in some matches.

However, on Saturday afternoon, Wu started further forward in central midfield.

"The position assigned by the coach today for me is the attacking midfielder, which is different from usual. I feel that my range is wider, and there is not too much restraint," she said.

"I can actively attack forward. It is more comfortable, and I can play to my strengths."

With the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July, Wu said playing more matches for the club can help her maintain good form for the Chinese national team.

"If United can play in the Finals Series, I can stay here to play more matches for the club. But if not, I have to prepare to go home for a period of rest," she said.

"I want to keep myself in good shape and well prepared for the call from the national team in the following months to come."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)