Player accuses Shaanxi club of unpaid salary

Xinhua) 17:02, March 22, 2023

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Former Chinese international Yang Hao has accused Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic of failing to pay his salary, after the second-tier club passed Chinese football governing body's financial checks.

The Shaanxi side was included in the list of debt-free clubs that the Chinese Football Association (CFA) revealed on Monday, meaning their players have signed a document to prove the club have paid their salaries.

But Yang said he never signed such a document.

"After failing to reach an agreement on the unpaid salary issue with me on March 5, the club did not communicate with me any more," he said.

Yang said he has reported details of his complaint to the CFA.

