Home>>
Player accuses Shaanxi club of unpaid salary
(Xinhua) 17:02, March 22, 2023
BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Former Chinese international Yang Hao has accused Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic of failing to pay his salary, after the second-tier club passed Chinese football governing body's financial checks.
The Shaanxi side was included in the list of debt-free clubs that the Chinese Football Association (CFA) revealed on Monday, meaning their players have signed a document to prove the club have paid their salaries.
But Yang said he never signed such a document.
"After failing to reach an agreement on the unpaid salary issue with me on March 5, the club did not communicate with me any more," he said.
Yang said he has reported details of his complaint to the CFA.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Canberra United striker Heyman praises China's Wu after draw with Melbourne Victory
- China ready to kick off AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup in Thailand
- South Korea beats China in AFC U20 Asian Cup quarters
- China advances to U20 Asian Cup quarterfinals following Kyrgyzstan draw
- Bayern edge PSG to progress into Champions League quarters
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.