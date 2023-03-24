Two Chinese Football Association senior officials placed under investigation

Xinhua) 16:30, March 24, 2023

WUHAN, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Wang Xiaoping, director of the disciplinary committee of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), and Huang Song, director of the competition department of CFA, have been placed under investigation for suspected severe violations of laws, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Huang Song is also suspected of seriously violating Party discipline, said the statement.

The two officials are being investigated by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement from the Hubei provincial commission for discipline inspection of the CPC and the provincial supervisory commission.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)