China head coach seeking win in New Zealand friendlies

Xinhua) 10:08, March 23, 2023

Aleksandar Jankovic, head coach of Chinese men's football team, attends a press conference in Auckland, New Zealand, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

AUCKLAND, March 22 (Xinhua) -- China head coach Aleksandar Jankovic says his team is seeking victory when they play a pair of friendlies against New Zealand.

Jankovic stressed that his team is ambitious, is aiming for victory in every game, and should focus more on their own performances regardless of the opponent.

"One of the targets is to play our football, and 95 percent of the game will be our way of playing," said Jankovic.

The coach also noted that the team knows New Zealand's tactics and style of play, adding that tactics would be adjusted to match the opposing team for five percent of the game.

At this stage, the New Zealand team is an ideal opponent with their physical strength and fast pace. The Chinese team, still in its early stages of forming under his leadership, will need to adapt to the strong opposition in the matches, said Jankovic.

Regarding the young players and lack of experience in the new national team, Jankovic acknowledged that the team is in a transitional phase. But he was confident that the team has a good mix of skills and talents.

He reiterated that his standard was evident, which requires teamwork, discipline, running ability and fighting spirit, regardless of players' age or experiences. He encouraged the new members to play the matches with a good attitude and to bring unique chemistry to the team.

Jankovic revealed that the Chinese national team are in good shape during the three-week training course under his leadership. All players are ready for the upcoming matches.

The interim head coach of the All Whites, Darren Bazeley, said the New Zealand team is keen to play at home.

"The players had a taste of playing on home soil last year vs Australia and are looking forward to once again playing in front of our home fans, both in Auckland and in Wellington. This series gives us the opportunity to start the new World Cup cycle off and get our home fans excited about what is to come for this squad," said Bazeley.

March 23rd and 26th will see the Chinese men's football team play two friendly matches against the All Whites, in Auckland and Wellington, respectively. Meanwhile, both national youth teams from the two countries will compete against each other.

These friendly matches are the overseas debut for Jankovic as the new head coach of the Chinese men's football team.

Aleksandar Jankovic, head coach of Chinese men's football team, attends a press conference in Auckland, New Zealand, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Aleksandar Jankovic (3rd R), head coach of Chinese men's football team reacts during a training session in Auckland, New Zealand, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Aleksandar Jankovic (R), head coach of Chinese men's football team reacts during a training session in Auckland, New Zealand, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Wu Xi (L) of Chinese men's football team attends a training session in Auckland, New Zealand, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Tan Long of Chinese men's football team attends a training session in Auckland, New Zealand, March 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

