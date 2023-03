Int'l freindly football match: New Zealand vs. China

Xinhua) 10:23, March 24, 2023

Xu Xin (L) of China vies with Alex Rufer of New Zealand during an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Xu Xin (R) of China vies with Alex Rufer of New Zealand during an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Marko Stamenic (R) of New Zealand vies for the ball during an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Wu Lei (L) of China controls the ball during an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Tommy Smith (L) of New Zealand fouls Wu Lei of China during an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Wu Lei (L) of China shoots during an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Max Mata (C) of New Zealand vies for a header during an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Xu Xin (C) of China competes during an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Kosta Barbarouses (R) of New Zealand shoots during an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Wei Shihao of China controls the ball during an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Zhang Linpeng (top) of China competes during an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Aleksandar Jankovic, head coach of China, reacts during an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Aleksandar Jankovic (2nd R), head coach of China, looks on during an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Players of China line up before an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

Players of New Zealand line up before an international freindly match between New Zealand and China in Auckland, New Zealand, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)