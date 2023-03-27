China to celebrate 2023 National Tourism Day in May

Xinhua) 09:27, March 27, 2023

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has announced plans to celebrate the National Tourism Day in May, in a bid to boost the recovery and development of the country's tourism industry.

According to a notice released by the ministry on Friday, online and offline tourism activities will be held across the country from May 1 to 31 to observe the National Tourism Day, which will fall on May 19.

The main venue for the celebration will be set up in Heshun, an ancient town in Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. An exhibition will be held in the town from May 19 to 21 to present the country's latest achievements in tourism commodities.

The notice called on local authorities to take steps to boost tourism, including issuing vouchers for cultural and tourism activities, providing preferential policies for the elderly and the disabled, and offering artistic performances for public welfare, among others.

Local authorities should provide real-time tourism information through websites, WeChat accounts and other platforms, the notice said.

