Athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games under construction
The athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen under construction in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen under construction in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen under construction in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen under construction in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The model of athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Journalists visit the athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A journalists visit the athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen under construction in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen under construction in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
A journalist visits the athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen under construction in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Nicolas Ferrand, CEO of Solideo, the body tasked with deliverying the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic venues and infrastructures, is interviewed by media at the athletes' village in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen under construction in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Journalists visit the athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
The athletes' village of Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is seen under construction in Saint-Denis, France, March 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Original Olympic Rings image donated to Olympic Museum
- A winter sports wonderland, inspired by the Olympics
- Paris 2024 releases "one-for-all" packages to fans
- 6 wounded in knife attack in Paris train station
- Beijing Winter Olympics press facilities named best in 2022 by AIPS
- Feature: Chinese winter sports athletes aiming for 2026 Olympics
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.