Beijing Winter Olympics press facilities named best in 2022 by AIPS

A photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows the interior view of the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- The International Sports Press Association (AIPS) has named the Beijing Winter Olympics press facilities as the best in the 2022 multi-sport events.

AIPS indicated that, although Beijing 2022 was held in a bubble to avoid COVID-19 infection, it offered a top-notch main press center, which was the largest ever for a winter sport, with great efficiency.

A photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows the Media Dining Hall of the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

"Everything was launched by the Beijing Winter Olympic Games," read a statement from AIPS. "Then gradually came all the other events and we must say that all of them guaranteed good quality press services."

In its annual year-end poll, AIPS divides sports events into multi- and single-sport events, with the top three multi-sport events receiving the highest number of votes being the Beijing Winter Olympics, the Munich European Championships and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Figure skating athlete Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan attends a press conference at the Main Media Center for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

The top three press facilities for single sports were the Qatar World Cup, the FINA World Championships in Budapest and the UEFA Women's Euro in England.

