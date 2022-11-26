Zhang Hong donates Olympic winning skates to Olympic Museum

LAUSANNE, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) -- International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Zhang Hong donated her Olympic gold-medal-winning skates to the Olympic Museum here on Friday.

IOC vice president Ng Ser Miang received the pair of skates, which the Chinese wore to win the women's 1,000m speed skating, the first-ever Olympic gold medal of the sport for China at Sochi 2014.

"The shoes were made in China and the skates were made and polished by my coach. I want to show the world how good the Chinese technology is," Zhang Hong said. "They don't show their values in my closet, unless I donate them to the Olympic Museum and let the world see them."

"I want to give inspiration to the youth, and let them know you can do what I can do and you can do it better. I also want to raise more concern about climate change. I also want children to enjoy the skating sports 100 years later," she added.

Vice president Ng said: "What Zhang Hong did is important to the Chinese youth and encourages them to participate in the sports. It shows the great achievement of the Chinese athletes. I hope more Chinese children will be inspired to win more gold medals in the future."

Zhang, 34, won the women's 1,000m speed skating in one minute and 14.02 seconds in her maiden race at the Olympic Winter Games on February 13, 2014 in Sochi, Russia.

