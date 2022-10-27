Research shows Olympics remains most popular sporting event

GENEVA, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Research from the United States shows that the Olympic Games continues to be the most appealing sports and entertainment event in the world, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday.

Publicis Sport &Entertainment, a New York-based independent facility that values brands in sport and entertainment, took surveys in March 2022 with over 28,000 people aged between 13 and 65 across 16 countries and regions.

The findings were part of the consumer surveys, which saw an increase of the value of Olympic Games compared to research conducted after the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

The success of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games extends the global broadcast audience to over two billion people, according Publicis' research.

Olympic social media had 3.2 billion engagements during Beijing 2022, making it the most digitally engaged Olympic Winter Games ever, the IOC said.

