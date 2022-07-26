Paris 2024 releases official slogan

Xinhua) 08:28, July 26, 2022

Paris 2024 Brand Director Julie Matikhine speaks during a press conference in Paris, France, July 25, 2022. With two years to go to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, organizers on Monday revealed "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", meaning "Games Wide Open", as the official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

PARIS, July 25 (Xinhua) -- With two years to go to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, organizers on Monday revealed "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", meaning "Games Wide Open", as the official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Paris will host the Summer Olympics for the third time in 2024, which also marks the centenary of the last Paris Games in 1924. The French capital was also the host city of the second edition of the modern Olympic Games, in 1900.

The Games is scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11 with Paris as the main host city. 16 other venues across France and one in the French Overseas Territory of Tahiti will also host competitions during the Games.

Paris 2024 Brand Director Julie Matikhine speaks during a press conference in Paris, France, July 25, 2022. With two years to go to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, organizers on Monday revealed "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", meaning "Games Wide Open", as the official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games is shown on the screen during a press conference in Paris, France, July 25, 2022. With two years to go to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, organizers on Monday revealed "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", meaning "Games Wide Open", as the official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, speaks after a press conference in Paris, France, July 25, 2022. With two years to go to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, organizers on Monday revealed "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", meaning "Games Wide Open", as the official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, speaks after a press conference in Paris, France, July 25, 2022. With two years to go to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, organizers on Monday revealed "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", meaning "Games Wide Open", as the official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Paris 2024 Brand Director Julie Matikhine speaks during a press conference in Paris, France, July 25, 2022. With two years to go to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, organizers on Monday revealed "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", meaning "Games Wide Open", as the official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, poses with the slogan after a press conference in Paris, France, July 25, 2022. With two years to go to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, organizers on Monday revealed "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", meaning "Games Wide Open", as the official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games is shown on the screen during a press conference in Paris, France, July 25, 2022. With two years to go to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, organizers on Monday revealed "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", meaning "Games Wide Open", as the official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games is shown on screens during a press conference in Paris, France, July 25, 2022. With two years to go to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, organizers on Monday revealed "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", meaning "Games Wide Open", as the official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games is shown on the screen during a press conference in Paris, France, July 25, 2022. With two years to go to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, organizers on Monday revealed "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", meaning "Games Wide Open", as the official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

The official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games is shown on the screen during a press conference in Paris, France, July 25, 2022. With two years to go to the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, organizers on Monday revealed "Ouvrons Grand Les Jeux", meaning "Games Wide Open", as the official slogan for the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)