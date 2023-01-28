Home>>
A winter sports wonderland, inspired by the Olympics
(China Daily) 09:24, January 28, 2023
Fireworks burst over the Snow and Ice World Park in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on January 5, 2023. [PHOTO by ZHANG SHU/FOR CHINA DAILY]
The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games have integrated ice and snow sports into people's lives. As the heritage of the Winter Olympics, the sports venues have become a popular choice for citizens to experience ice and snow. With the optimization of COVID-19 control protocol, the ice and snow events have been integrated with folk customs and tourism in many regions of the country. The ice and snow festivals as well as the popularity of rinks encourage people to participate in winter sports with enthusiasm, making snow and ice sports a new fashion.
